ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark advances to 10-week high

athex-benchmark-advances-to-10-week-high

Bank stocks pushed the local benchmark higher, to a level unseen in over two-and-a-half months on Thursday, ahead of Friday’s third-quarter results issue by Piraeus Bank and the Greek credit rating verdict from Moody’s, which Morgan Stanley expects to be an upgrade. Nevertheless, the turnover wasn’t very convincing, and the majority of stocks headed south.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 923.07 points, adding 0.57% to Wednesday’s 917.87 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index also expanded 0.57%, to end at 2,224.80 points.

Τhe banks index improved 1.49%, as Alpha earned 2.02%, Piraeus collected 1.66%, Eurobank augmented 1.45% and National grew 0.67%.

OTE telecom climbed 2.26%, Public Power Corporation rebounded 2.18% and Aegean Airlines rose 1.80%, while Hellenic Petroleum fell 1.26% and Jumbo parted with 1.18%.

In total 47 stocks saw gains, 61 posted losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 69.3 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €78.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.65% to 67.73 points.

Stocks
READ MORE
athex-stocks-bounce-back-after-long-decline
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks bounce back after long decline

athex-trade-session-dominated-by-ppc-stock
STOCKS

ATHEX: Trade session dominated by PPC stock

athex-ppc-contains-decline-in-stock-market
STOCKS

ATHEX: PPC contains decline in stock market

athex-weekly-rise-of-0-78-for-benchmark
STOCKS

ATHEX: Weekly rise of 0.78% for benchmark

athex-stock-market-maintains-fine-balance
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock market maintains fine balance

athex-mid-caps-offset-losses-by-blue-chips
STOCKS

ATHEX: Mid-caps offset losses by blue chips