Moody’s exercises right to remain silent on Greece
International rating agency Moody’s did not issue its scheduled Greek credit rating report on Friday, choosing to remain silent in the same way Standard & Poor’s had also skipped its publication date on Greece last month.
This has not vindicated forecasts for a rating upgrade by one notch, given also that Moody’s has kept Greece three steps away from investment grade, at ‘Ba3’ with a stable outlook, according to its report.
S&P and Fitch have Greece’s rating within two notches from investment grade.