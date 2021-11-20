ECONOMY

Moody’s exercises right to remain silent on Greece

moody-s-exercises-right-to-remain-silent-on-greece

International rating agency Moody’s did not issue its scheduled Greek credit rating report on Friday, choosing to remain silent in the same way Standard & Poor’s had also skipped its publication date on Greece last month.

This has not vindicated forecasts for a rating upgrade by one notch, given also that Moody’s has kept Greece three steps away from investment grade, at ‘Ba3’ with a stable outlook, according to its report.

S&P and Fitch have Greece’s rating within two notches from investment grade.

Economy
READ MORE
[Intime News]
ECONOMY

Greek inflation relatively low at 2.8% in October

greek-budget-deficit-shrinks-in-jan-oct-period
ECONOMY

Greek budget deficit shrinks in Jan-Oct period

final-budget-draft-foresees-greek-economy-growing-by-4-5-next-year
ECONOMY

Final budget draft foresees Greek economy growing by 4.5% next year

The Greek economy has weaknesses that other European countries don’t, says the writer. [EPA]
ECONOMY

Greek economy to grow by 4.5% next year, says fiscal council

turkish-lira-in-free-fall-after-latest-rate-cut-urged-by-erdogan
ECONOMY

Turkish lira in free fall after latest rate cut urged by Erdogan

market-braces-for-black-friday
RETAIL

Market braces for Black Friday