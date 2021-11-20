moody-s-exercises-right-to-remain-silent-on-greece

International rating agency Moody’s did not issue its scheduled Greek credit rating report on Friday, choosing to remain silent in the same way Standard & Poor’s had also skipped its publication date on Greece last month.

This has not vindicated forecasts for a rating upgrade by one notch, given also that Moody’s has kept Greece three steps away from investment grade, at ‘Ba3’ with a stable outlook, according to its report.

S&P and Fitch have Greece’s rating within two notches from investment grade.