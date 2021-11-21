ECONOMY

Business communication seminar on Dec. 15-16

business-communication-seminar-on-dec-15-16

ProSeminars is organizing two webinars on “Business Communication in English: Make your Business Interactions Simple and Easy,” on Wednesday and Thursday, December 15 and 16, through Zoom.

A camera and a microphone are required. The webinars are addressed to freelance professionals, corporate officials and entrepreneurs, helping them to express with confidence their business views, use confidently business terminology during business meetings/emails, and make easier their interaction with English speakers.

For more information call 2310.609.033 or email at [email protected]

Business
READ MORE
advantis-to-launch-in-the-us
BUSINESS

Advantis to launch in the US

mytilineos-completes-financing-of-solar-farm-project-in-australia
ECONOMY

Mytilineos completes financing of Solar Farm project in Australia

helikon-boldly-buying-greek
BUSINESS

Helikon boldly buying Greek

veneti-great-is-the-model-for-the-chain-s-expansion-abroad
BUSINESS

Veneti Great is the model for the chain’s expansion abroad

learn-business-english-at-deree
ECONOMY

Learn business English at Deree

gek-terna-to-issue-bond-for-e300-mln
BUSINESS

GEK Terna to issue bond for €300 mln