Business communication seminar on Dec. 15-16

ProSeminars is organizing two webinars on “Business Communication in English: Make your Business Interactions Simple and Easy,” on Wednesday and Thursday, December 15 and 16, through Zoom.

A camera and a microphone are required. The webinars are addressed to freelance professionals, corporate officials and entrepreneurs, helping them to express with confidence their business views, use confidently business terminology during business meetings/emails, and make easier their interaction with English speakers.

For more information call 2310.609.033 or email at [email protected]