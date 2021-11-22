ECONOMY ECONOMY

Registered jobless post 5.36% annual decline in October

registered-jobless-post-5-36-annual-decline-in-october

The number of registered unemployed people in October came to 987,763, an increase of 4.27% from September, but a drop of 5.36% from October 2020, the Manpower Organization (OAED) said on Friday.

The jobless looking for work totaled 976,699 in October, of which 575,801 (58.95%) were long-term unemployed.

The percentage of unemployed men was 35.01% and women 64.99%.

The number of unemployed people not seeking work was 11,064, while the number of people receiving unemployment benefits was 104,184 in October, of which 42,158 were men and 62,026 women, OAED reported.

Employment
READ MORE
[Shutterstock]
ECONOMY

Greek companies have trouble hiring

unemployment-posts-impressive-drop-in-september
ECONOMY

Unemployment posts impressive drop in September

youth-work-subsidy-plan-starts-jan-1
FINANCE

Youth work subsidy plan starts Jan 1

minimum-wage-will-rise-again
ECONOMY

Minimum wage will rise again

greece-records-drop-in-unemployment-in-september
ECONOMY

Greece records drop in unemployment in September

untested-private-sector-workers-face-fine
PANDEMIC

Untested private sector workers face fine