Registered jobless post 5.36% annual decline in October

The number of registered unemployed people in October came to 987,763, an increase of 4.27% from September, but a drop of 5.36% from October 2020, the Manpower Organization (OAED) said on Friday.

The jobless looking for work totaled 976,699 in October, of which 575,801 (58.95%) were long-term unemployed.

The percentage of unemployed men was 35.01% and women 64.99%.

The number of unemployed people not seeking work was 11,064, while the number of people receiving unemployment benefits was 104,184 in October, of which 42,158 were men and 62,026 women, OAED reported.