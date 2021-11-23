new-incentives-and-time-frame-for-strategic-investments

Using a new categorization of investments, new sets of incentives and new assessment procedures, the government is trying not only to attract strategic investments, but mainly to see them realized in a reasonable time and not remain on paper.

The bill to be introduced to a parliamentary committee on Tuesday sets a time limit of 15 years, but for the so-called “emblematic investments of exceptional significance,” there is a completion deadline of December 31, 2025.

A certified inspector or a private entity as well as an export from the Register of Certified Assessors will monitor the implementation of each project.

Biotechnology is one of the categories of the investment categories included.