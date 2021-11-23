ATHEX: Benchmark nosedives into 4th wave

Growing concerns about the fourth wave of the pandemic domestically and abroad inflicted significant losses on most Greek stocks on Tuesday, sending the benchmark at Athinon Avenue below the psychologically important 900-point mark. Banks led the way south, but some energy stocks resisted the pressure.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 894,94 points, shedding 1.81% from Monday’s 911.43 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.67%, to end at 2,144.58 points.

The banks index tumbled 3.27%, as National slumped 3.78%, Alpha fell 2.68%, Piraeus dropped 2.47% and Eurobank parted with 2.08%. Mid-cap Attica Bank suffered a 30% limit-down.

Viohalco lost 3.90%, Jumbo sank 3.04%, ElvalHalcor conceded 2.69% and EYDAP gave up 2.52%. OTE telecom advanced 1% and Hellenic Petroleum improved 0.50%.

In total 22 stocks bucked the trend to post gains, 90 endured losses and 14 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 79.3 million euros, up from Monday’s €51 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.09% to close at 67.74 points.