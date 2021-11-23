First 5G ambulance where patients can be examined remotely
Cosmote has unveiled the first 5G ambulance in Greece, in collaboration with the National Center for Emergency Care (EKAV) and Ericsson.
It showcased in practice how fifth-generation networks will contribute to the rapid evolution of medicine and the enhancement of health services.
The pilot implementation included remote patient examination by a doctor in Thessaloniki in an EKAV ambulance at the University of Athens.
The university has made an important contribution to the development of 5G infrastructure and applications and is a long-time collaborator of Cosmote on research.