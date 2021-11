christmas-season-shopping-hours-are-out

The retail sector on Wednesday announced extendeded opening hours in Athens for the holiday sesason, including two Sundays.

The Athens Trade Association says the suggested opening hours will apply from December 12:

Sunday, December 12: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Monday, December 13 – Friday, December 17: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, December 18: 10 a.m-6 p.m.

Sunday, December 19: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Monday, December 20 – Thursday, December 23: 10 a.m-9 p.m.

Friday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday (Christmas Day) and Sunday (Boxing Day): closed

Monday, December 27 – Thursday, December 30: 10 a.m-9 p.m.

Friday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve): 10 a.m-6 p.m.

Saturday (New Year’s Day) and Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022: closed