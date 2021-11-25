fage-dairy-to-build-production-plant-in-the-netherlands

Leading dairy company FAGE announced on Thursday that it planned to build a new production facility in the Netherlands.

The new manufacturing facility at the Riegmeer Hoogeveen business park, which is expected to cost €150 million euros, will initially contribute an additional 40,000 tons of yogurt production capacity annually, FAGE said, and create 250 full-time jobs.

In this context, FAGE said it had signed an option contract for a 15-hectare plot with the municipality of Hoogeveen.

The new manufacturing facility is expected to be operational in the second half of 2024.

Founded in 1926, FAGE had been headquartered in Luxembourg since 2012. [AMNA, Kathimerini]