ECONOMY

FAGE dairy to build production plant in the Netherlands

fage-dairy-to-build-production-plant-in-the-netherlands

Leading dairy company FAGE announced on Thursday that it planned to build a new production facility in the Netherlands.

The new manufacturing facility at the Riegmeer Hoogeveen business park, which is expected to cost €150 million euros, will initially contribute an additional 40,000 tons of yogurt production capacity annually, FAGE said, and create 250 full-time jobs.

In this context, FAGE said it had signed an option contract for a 15-hectare plot with the municipality of Hoogeveen.

The new manufacturing facility is expected to be operational in the second half of 2024.

Founded in 1926, FAGE had been headquartered in Luxembourg since 2012. [AMNA, Kathimerini]

Food
READ MORE
A woman is checked for her Covid-19 vaccination certificate in order to be allowed to enter a shop in Athens, Greece, Saturday. As of Saturday, all unvaccinated people are obliged to display a recent negative test to enter all indoor public areas, including banks, most shops, government buildings and hair salons and the only exceptions concern supermarkets, shops selling food, pharmacies and places of worship. [AP]
CORONAVIRUS

PM: No shutdown of social, economic activity

yale-to-examine-benefits-of-greek-olives
BUSINESS

Yale to examine benefits of Greek olives

two-more-gold-stars-for-sakellaropoulos
BUSINESS

Two more Gold Stars for Sakellaropoulos

[INTIME]
ECONOMY

World’s biggest gyros producer sees global sales decline

food-sector-firms-active-in-mergers-and-acquisitions
ECONOMY

Food sector firms active in mergers and acquisitions

beer-sales-jump-early-in-the-year
ECONOMY

Beer sales jump early in the year