Delphi Economic Forum signs MoC with Azeri think tank

The Delphi Economic Forum is expanding its cooperation agreements to the Caspian Sea as it has just signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Baku-based Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the most important think tank in Azerbaijan.

The agreement provides for bilateral meetings, conferences, research programs and seminars aimed at dialogue, the exchange of ideas and knowledge in regional cooperation and international relations, and strengthening alliances.

