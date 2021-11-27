turning-western-macedonia-into-economy-of-the-future

The great challenge for Western Macedonia is its conversion to an economy of the future with the creation of new jobs, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday in a meeting with Kozani entrepreneurs.

“We are here to discuss the plans for a just green transition for Western Macedonia. However, a just transition cannot be turned into action unless it is combined with the healthy business interest of companies that are already active in the surrounding area and which we want to encourage to expand their business activities even further,” Mitsotakis said.

It is important, he added, to not only attract new businesses to the region but to support those that are already there, and especially to replace the jobs that are lost as lignite use is phased out.

He said the aim is to transform Western Macedonia from the almost single-sector economy it has been for the last 50 years into an economy of the future based on the area’s comparative advantages.

“What I am interested in hearing is your own plans and what you expect and want from us, so that we can help you bring them about,” he added.