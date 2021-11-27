edp-renewables-inaugurates-wind-farm-at-malesina

EDP Renewables officially launched its first project in Greece, a 45-megawatt wind power park at Livadi, near Malesina, in Central Greece, on Thursday.

The project is expected to reduce Greek emissions by some 48,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year, and the energy to be produced will be able to supply more than 28,000 households.

The operation of this wind farm by EDPR, the fourth largest renewable energy sources company in the world, reflects its commitment to the local economy through the creation of long-term jobs, with EDP and EDPR chief executive Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade saying Greece is an important market for his firm.