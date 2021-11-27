ECONOMY BUSINESS

EDP Renewables inaugurates wind farm at Malesina

edp-renewables-inaugurates-wind-farm-at-malesina

EDP Renewables officially launched its first project in Greece, a 45-megawatt wind power park at Livadi, near Malesina, in Central Greece, on Thursday.

The project is expected to reduce Greek emissions by some 48,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year, and the energy to be produced will be able to supply more than 28,000 households.

The operation of this wind farm by EDPR, the fourth largest renewable energy sources company in the world, reflects its commitment to the local economy through the creation of long-term jobs, with EDP and EDPR chief executive Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade saying Greece is an important market for his firm.

Energy Business
READ MORE
mytilineos-completes-financing-of-solar-farm-project-in-australia
ECONOMY

Mytilineos completes financing of Solar Farm project in Australia

hellenic-petroleum-swings-to-profit-in-q3
ECONOMY

Hellenic Petroleum swings to profit in Q3

prime-minister-speaks-of-a-reborn-ppc
BUSINESS

Prime minister speaks of a ‘reborn PPC’

A picture taken at grid operator DEDDIE’s headquarters in Kryoneri, eastern Attica. [InTime News]
ECONOMY

Macquarie official sees DEDDIE investment as ‘major opportunity’

selath-holdings-to-acquire-at-least-10-of-ppc-s-shares
ECONOMY

Selath Holdings to acquire at least 10% of PPC’s shares

greece-a-key-investment-destination-for-macquarie
MARTIN BRADLEY

Greece a key investment destination for Macquarie