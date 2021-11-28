ECONOMY

CEDEFOP and Greece sign new cooperation commitment

CEDEFOP, the European Center for the Development of Vocational Training, renewed its seat agreement with Greece at an official signing ceremony at the Greek Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs this week.

Based in Thessaloniki since 1994, CEDEFOP supports the promotion, development and implementation of the Union’s policy in the field of vocational education and training (VET) as well as skills and qualifications policies by working together with the European Commission, EU member-states and social partners.

The new agreement was signed by CEDEFOP Executive Director Jurgen Siebel and Greece’s Education Minister Niki Kerameus and will govern the two sides’ relationship subsequent to its ratification by the Greek Parliament.

