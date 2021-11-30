improving-the-quality-of-the-greek-tourism-product

The Greek government’s strategic priority in tourism is strengthening high-quality investment plans and promoting green entrepreneurship for high-added value, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said in an interview with Newsweek magazine, it was reported on Monday.

To this end, Kikilias noted, Greece has undertaken several initiatives and actions, including the establishment of a special service for the promotion and licensing of tourism investments, and the streamlining of the regulatory framework to facilitate fast-track investments.

Key potential investments include upgrading or creating new hotel units and spa centers, upgrading the country’s high-end tourism product, as well as special tourism infrastructure such as related ports and marinas, theme parks, sports facilities and conference rooms.

All this is part of Greece’s 10-year Tourism Development 2030 plan, noted Kikilias.