attica-distinguished-at-28th-world-travel-awards

This year the title for Europe’s Leading Seaside Metropolitan Destination 2021 at the 28th World Travel Awards went to the region of Attica. The coastal region in southeast Greece managed to clinch the coveted spot from leading international destinations such as Barcelona, Venice, Istanbul, Lisbon, Porto and Dubrovnik.

The World Travel Awards is a global body that has been celebrating the leading players in the travel industry since 1993. Today, it is internationally recognized as the ultimate travel industry accolade.

The nomination was made on the initiative of Attica’s Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis and submitted by the development organization “New Metropolitan Attica,” which specializes in the strategic planning and development of important local government actions and projects. New Metropolitan Attica designed the program that demonstrated the top 10 comparative advantages of Attica, which has led to its international recognition:

International airport that has been awarded for its security protocols; hotels and accommodation that cater to all budgets; the Acropolis monuments, one of the most important UNESCO World Heritage sites; Blue Flag beaches within a 15-minute drive from the center of the capital; easy access to dozens of idyllic islands in the Aegean by ferry from the port of Piraeus – one Europe’s biggest; transport by modern tram from the city center and along the entire coastal zone; catering and entertainment venues in world-class marinas; gastronomical attractions on the Athenian Riviera, and excellent wines from the famous Attica vineyards; a unique combination of mountain and sea, snow and endless blue; high-level cultural performances in a city that laid many of the foundations for Western civilization.

“We are proud and delighted about this distinction that Attica has received this year from an institution of high international standing in the tourism industry such as the World Travel Awards. The recognition of our Attica, the metropolitan region of Greece, as a top European tourist destination for 2021, rewards our coordinated efforts that – despite the Covid-19 crisis – have led to important initiatives,” said Patoulis. As he pointed out, “with a medium- to long-term plan and immediate interventions, the Region of Attica, the largest in the country, with infrastructure and sustainable development projects, with clean cities and seas, is changing the game, especially with the major investments under way that will change its image, making it a world-class metropolitan center. Our ambition is to continue to attract more and more travelers, so that they will visit it again and again and soon our Attica will win the global award.”

This article originally appeared in Money Review.