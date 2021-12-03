ECONOMY

Mitsotakis to meet with Amazon Web Services executives in Athens on Friday

mitsotakis-to-meet-with-amazon-web-services-executives-in-athens-on-friday
[AP]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will on Friday meet with Amazon Web Services (AWS) executives in Athens.

Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and State Ministers Giorgos Gerapetritis and Akis Skertsos will also attend the meeting.

AWS is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally, according to the company’s official site. [AMNA]

 

Business Technology
READ MORE
wind-hellas-offshoot-to-offer-wholesale-fiberoptic-services
BUSINESS

Wind Hellas offshoot to offer wholesale fiberoptic services

tender-for-expansion-of-fiberoptic-network-across-greece
TECHNOLOGY

Tender for expansion of fiberoptic network across Greece

sunlight-s-state-subsidized-105-million-euro-investment-approved
BUSINESS

Sunlight’s state-subsidized 105 million-euro investment approved

shipping-sector-meets-innovation
TECHNOLOGY

Shipping sector meets innovation

veremis-takes-part-in-softone-acquisition
ECONOMY

Veremis takes part in SoftOne acquisition

[InTime News]
ECONOMY

Greek PM joins inauguration of Lamda Hellix Data Center