mitsotakis-to-meet-with-amazon-web-services-executives-in-athens-on-friday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will on Friday meet with Amazon Web Services (AWS) executives in Athens.

Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and State Ministers Giorgos Gerapetritis and Akis Skertsos will also attend the meeting.

AWS is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally, according to the company’s official site. [AMNA]