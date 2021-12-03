ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Trading week culminates on a high note

athex-trading-week-culminates-on-a-high-note

Athinon Avenue ended the week with moderate gains for most stocks that extended the benchmark’s advance in comparison with the previous Friday. While investors are currently showing no appetite for the typical December window dressing, the market has apparently recovered its balance after the shock from the advent of the Omicron variant.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 879.23 points, adding 0.27% to Thursday’s 876.89 points. On a weekly basis it improved 2.36%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.47%, ending at 2,111.31 points, but the mid-cap index contracted 0.70%.

The banks index advanced 0.91%, with National grabbing 2.71%, Eurobank increasing 0.80%, Alpha edging up 0.38% and Piraeus earning 0.23%.

EYDAP grew 2.88%, Ellaktor climbed 2.51% and OPAP augmented 2.12%, as Jumbo parted with 2.27% and Lamda Development gave up 1.22%.

In total 65 stocks reported gains, 47 endured losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 49.4 million euros, up from Thursday’s €46.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.26% to 66.43 points.

Stocks
READ MORE
athex-mixed-session-on-reduced-transactions
STOCKS

ATHEX: Mixed session on reduced transactions

athex-bourse-puts-worst-of-fears-behind-it
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse puts worst of fears behind it

athex-bourse-falls-3-38-in-november
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse falls 3.38% in November

athex-stocks-post-moderate-recovery
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks post moderate recovery

athex-benchmark-sinks-to-new-4-month-low
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark sinks to new 4-month low

athex-stocks-head-higher-on-low-turnover
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks head higher on low turnover