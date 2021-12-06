ECONOMY

IOBE event addresses SMEs and innovation

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE), along with DIW Berlin and Crowdpolicy, are organizing an event in English in the context of the project “On the Innovativeness of Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises in Greece and Germany – INNOMSME,” at Innovathens, 100 Pireos, Gazi, Athens.

The event, which takes place on Tuesday, will be in hybrid form and will be streamed live on the IOBE YouTube channel. For more information visit www.iobe.gr.

