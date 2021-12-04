us-investment-interest-strong-for-alexandroupoli-and-kavala

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt revealed on Friday there are two strong American bidders for the privatization of Alexandroupoli and Kavala (Black Summit and Quintana).

He added that the American-backed Alexandroupoli Floating Storage and Regasification Unit is “an important example of how this city can serve as a gateway to the wider Western Balkans, strengthening cooperation to diversify energy sources and routes, and to advance our shared climate security goals.”

Speaking at the Atlantic Resolve Distinguished Visitors Day in the northern Greek city, he said Alexandroupoli is playing an increasingly important role in bolstering European energy and climate security and building regional stability.

Pyatt added that “the ever-growing volume of military activity here at the port of Alexandroupoli underscores this location’s expanding strategic role and importance for Greece, for the US and the wider region,” Pyatt said, noting that it also demonstrates America’s strong commitment to NATO and the strength of the two countries’ 200-year partnership.