Hellenic Petroleum expands further into RES projects

Hellenic Petroleum (ELPE) has announced the acquisition of two wind farms with a combined capacity of 37.2 megawatts.

The acquisition accelerates the “implementation of our energy transition strategy and development of activities with an improved environmental impact,” the chief executive officer of subsidiary ELPE Renewables, Giorgos Alexopoulos, said last week.

Along with the upcoming completion of the photovoltaics project in Kozani, which will start operating in the first quarter of 2022, “we are meeting our original strategic target for 300MW of installed power from renewable sources by early 2022,” he added.

