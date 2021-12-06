ATHEX: Benchmark eases at week’s start

ECONOMY STOCKS

Unimpressed by the gross domestic product data, which showed a 13.4% annual jump in the third quarter in Greece, traders at the Athens stock market showed little interest in positioning themselves through purchases, with just a handful of blue chips demonstrating notable gains. The drop in bank stocks and the low turnover at the start of the week suggested the market had already priced in the GDP rebound.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 878.34 points, shedding 0.10% from Friday’s 879.23 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.03%, ending at 2,110.68 points.

The banks index declined 1.16%, as Alpha fell 2.08%, National gave up 1.34% and Eurobank eased 0.22%, while Piraeus improved 0.54%.

Coca-Cola HBC rose 2.38% and Jumbo earned 2%, as Ellaktor parted with 2.81%.

In total 40 stocks secured gains, 73 sustained losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 48 million euros, down from last Friday’s €49.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.02% to close at 66.47 points.

