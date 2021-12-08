store-rentals-are-on-the-rise-again-in-athens

The market for retail spaces is showing a significant improvement in Athens this year, compared to 2020, with new rentals rising a fair bit higher and rent levels displaying a slightly rising trend, according to an analysis by Proprius, a property consultancy that belongs to the Cushman & Wakefield network.

It noted that over the third quarter of the year there was an increase in the leasing of new spaces, attributed also to the advent of new brands in the local market. Central Ermou Street (pictured), rental rates are showing a mild increase, coming close to 260 euros per square meter per month, while the southern suburb of Glyfada has seen a rise from €110-115/sq.m. to €130/sq.m.