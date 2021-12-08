Lamda Development presents its Elliniko ‘Commercial Hub’

The firm developing the 8-billion-euro Elliniko project on the plot of Athens’ former international airport on the capital’s southern coast on Tuesday published a new video unveiling its plan for Greece’s biggest shopping mall and other aspects of the project.

Stretching across 185,000 square meters off Vouliagmenis Avenue, Lamda Development’s “Commercial Hub” – a combination of different professional spaces – aspires to transform Elliniko into a major entertainment, business and leisure destination.

A mixed-purpose tower comprising a hotel, office spaces and residential apartments will also be built near the new shopping center and will serve as a landmark.

The aim is to introduce a “new lifestyle philosophy in shopping, entertainment and work,” says Lamda CEO Odisseas Athanasiou.

The video published yesterday is the eighth of its kind produced by Lamda to present its plans for Elliniko.