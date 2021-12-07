ECONOMY

Greece records highest GDP growth rate year-on-year in eurozone in Q3

greece-records-highest-gdp-growth-rate-year-on-year-in-eurozone-in-q3

Greece recorded the biggest GDP growth rate in the eurozone in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year (13.4%), Eurostat said on Tuesday.

In an announcement, the EU statistics agency said that the eurozone GDP grew 3.9% in the third quarter compared with the same period in 2020, while the GDP in the EU as a whole grew 4.1%.

GDP grew 14.4% and 13.8% in the second quarter, respectively.

On a quarterly basis, the seasonally-adjusted GDP grew by 2.2% in the eurozone in the third quarter and by 2.1% in the EU. In Greece, the GDP grew by 2.7%.

Austria (3.9%), France (3.0%) and Portugal (2.9%) recorded the biggest GDP growth rates on a quarterly basis, while Romania and Slovakia (0.4% each) the lowest GDP growth rates. [AMNA]

READ MORE
[AP]
ECONOMY

Greek GDP bouncing back

lamda-unveils-commercial-hub-in-new-video-on-elliniko-project
ECONOMY

Lamda unveils ‘Commercial Hub’ in new video on Elliniko project

visual-radar-for-pollution-forest-fires
BUSINESS

Visual radar for pollution, forest fires

holders-of-greek-bonds-asked-to-agree-to-swap
ECONOMY

Holders of Greek bonds asked to agree to swap

[Reuters]
ECONOMY

Eurobank to sell 80% of merchant acquiring unit to Worldline

reds-tables-highest-offer-for-crete-military-base
ECONOMY

Reds tables highest offer for Crete military base