ATHEX: Notable gains on universal recovery

Athinon Avenue rode the wave of recovery that swept most international stock markets on Tuesday, bringing gains to the majority of local stocks which were also boosted by some corporate results that added to the day’s momentum. Still, the level of transactions remained stagnant, with bigger players apparently reluctant to commit as the year approaches its end.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 891.84 points, adding 1.54% to Monday’s 878.34 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.67%, ending at 2,145.99 points.

The banks index grew 2.44%, with Piraeus grabbing 2.92%, National earning 2.71%, Alpha climbing 2.31% and Eurobank advancing 2.22%.

Public Power Corporation increased 3.28%, Coca-Cola HBC rose 2.29%, Aegean Airlines moved up 2.15%, ElvalHalcor improved 2.14% and Hellenic Exchanges pocketed 2.04%, as Sarantis parted with 0.47%.

In total 79 stocks posted gains, 25 saw losses and 22 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 51.3 million euros, up from Monday’s €48 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.23% to 66.32 points.