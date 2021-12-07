tourism-has-brought-over-10-bln-euros

This year’s tourism revenues have already exceeded 10 billion euros, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias stated on Tuesday. This helped the economy grow a remarkable 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the figures the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) released on Monday.

Kikilias emphasized that tourism is the catalyst for the acceleration of the Greek economy, and even though the season has not yet ended, revenues from tourism have exceeded €10 billion, which is €5 billion more than initial forecasts had predicted.

According to the minister, for yet another year Greece has broadcast a message of safety and trust through the observance of health protocols, the government’s support for the tourism industry, and through the excellent cooperation of all tourism agencies, which delivered and continues to deliver results.

“The agreements we are already concluding, but also the development of new forms of tourism in our country that strengthen our tourism product, make us optimistic for 2022. With hard work and a national strategy for tourism, despite the adversity, we will create even greater added value, with more income, new jobs and prosperity for the average Greek family,” Kikilias said.