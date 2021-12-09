emerging-tech-firms-gather-for-athens-forum

The Hellenic Emerging Technologies Industry Association (HETIA) is holding its annual forum at the Hotel Grande Bretagne in Athens on Thursday, featuring some important companies from the Greek ecosystems of digital transformation and high-level technology such as Deloitte, Ansys Inc, ES Systems, Think Silicon SA, Helvia Technologies, Inaccess, Neuropublic and Wings.

This year’s forum is dedicated to the public debate on issues such as social justice, innovation, growth and exports.