greek-growth-rate-higher-than-any-other-eurozone-state

Greece recorded the biggest GDP growth rate in the eurozone in the third quarter of 2021 (+13.4%), Eurostat said on Tuesday.

In an announcement, the EU executive’s statistics agency said that eurozone GDP grew 3.9% in the third quarter compared with the same period in 2020, while EU GDP grew 4.1%. The GDP grew 14.4% and 13.8% in the second quarter, respectively.

On a quarterly basis, seasonally adjusted GDP grew by 2.2% in the eurozone in the third quarter and by 2.1% in the EU.

In Greece, GDP grew by 2.7%. Austria (3.9%), France (3%) and Portugal (2.9%) recorded the biggest GDP growth rates on a quarterly basis, while Romania and Slovakia (0.4% each) reported the lowest GDP growth rates.