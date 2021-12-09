ECONOMY

Greek growth rate higher than any other eurozone state

greek-growth-rate-higher-than-any-other-eurozone-state

Greece recorded the biggest GDP growth rate in the eurozone in the third quarter of 2021 (+13.4%), Eurostat said on Tuesday.

In an announcement, the EU executive’s statistics agency said that eurozone GDP grew 3.9% in the third quarter compared with the same period in 2020, while EU GDP grew 4.1%. The GDP grew 14.4% and 13.8% in the second quarter, respectively.

On a quarterly basis, seasonally adjusted GDP grew by 2.2% in the eurozone in the third quarter and by 2.1% in the EU.

In Greece, GDP grew by 2.7%. Austria (3.9%), France (3%) and Portugal (2.9%) recorded the biggest GDP growth rates on a quarterly basis, while Romania and Slovakia (0.4% each) reported the lowest GDP growth rates.

Economy
READ MORE
tourism-has-brought-over-10-bln-euros
ECONOMY

Tourism has brought over 10 bln euros

The rising prices of electricity, natural gas and fuel have already increased production costs and hit Greek industries and households. [InTime News]
ANALYSIS

Is inflation ‘transitory’?

gov-t-aiming-for-greek-economy-to-stay-open-for-christmas
ECONOMY

Gov’t aiming for Greek economy to stay open for Christmas

too-much-food-being-wasted
ECONOMY

Too much food being wasted

[AP]
ECONOMY

Greek GDP bouncing back

apparel-and-textiles-rebound
ECONOMY

Apparel and textiles rebound