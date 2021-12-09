ECONOMY

Pyatt: Greece a gateway to Southeast Europe

pyatt-greece-a-gateway-to-southeast-europe
[Intime News]

The close collaboration between Greece and the United States is helping to bring more American investments, and accelerating the country’s economy, US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt told the annual American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) meeting on Tuesday.

Collaborating in the digital domain and investing in renewable energy sources and infrastructure creates more jobs, he noted.

In parallel, it also brings greater security, stability and prosperity in the broader region, he added.

Since 2018, when the US was that year’s honoree country at the Thessaloniki International Fair, “we have built a reality backed by the vision we presented there, so that Greece becomes more than a market of 11 million consumers, that is a gateway to a far broader market throughout Southeast Europe,” Pyatt highlighted.

The outgoing US diplomat noted that the US and Greece will continue to collaborate on clean energy products.

Economy
READ MORE
greek-growth-rate-higher-than-any-other-eurozone-state
ECONOMY

Greek growth rate higher than any other eurozone state

tourism-has-brought-over-10-bln-euros
ECONOMY

Tourism has brought over 10 bln euros

The rising prices of electricity, natural gas and fuel have already increased production costs and hit Greek industries and households. [InTime News]
ANALYSIS

Is inflation ‘transitory’?

gov-t-aiming-for-greek-economy-to-stay-open-for-christmas
ECONOMY

Gov’t aiming for Greek economy to stay open for Christmas

too-much-food-being-wasted
ECONOMY

Too much food being wasted

[AP]
ECONOMY

Greek GDP bouncing back