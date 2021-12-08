ATHEX: Negligible increase for stock index

The benchmark at the Greek bourse edged higher on Wednesday after a mixed session of mild ups and downs saw a few select blue chips end with gains, with next to no trace of the buying enthusiasm evident on Tuesday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 892.92 points, adding 0.12% to Tuesday’s 891.84 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded just 0.02%, ending at 2,146.36 points, while mid-caps grabbed a healthier 0.69%.

The banks index rose 0.03% thanks to National growing 1.79%, as Eurobank dropped 0.88%, Piraeus fell 0.75% and Alpha eased 0.14%. Sarantis climbed 2.34% and EYDAP declined 1.56%.

In total 54 stocks enjoyed gains, 51 sustained losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 49.8 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €51.3 million. Some liquidity may have been committed to the GEK Terna bond issue, as well as the 12-month treasury bill auction, through which the Public Debt Management Agency raised €487.5 million at a record-low interest rate of -0.40%.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.09% to close at 66.38 points.