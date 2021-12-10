digital-skills-for-civil-servants

By 2025, more than 20,000 civil servants are expected to be trained in digital skills (including upskilling and reskilling) thanks to Microsoft’s GR for Growth initiative. The first phase of training for public sector IT executives (cloud services) began Thursday.

The training is conducted in Greek and English. The first phase of the program, which includes 3,000 civil servants, will be completed in June 2022. The educational programs are interactive, and also include practical workshops (online labs). Participation in the programs and obtaining the corresponding certification is free.

The initiative is taking place in the framework of the National Alliance for Digital Skills and Employment.