Brawls, shouting erupt in Turkish parliament amid budget talks

A vendor sells Turkish flags with the portrait of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the modern Turkey, in a street market at the Eminonu district in Istanbul, Oct. 21, 2021 [AP Photo/Francisco Seco]

The Turkish Parliament has been gripped by shouting, insults and brawling this week as lawmakers have debated budgets and policy while the economy reels from a currency crash and inflation spiral.

An intense budget debate late on Wednesday between Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and an opposition lawmaker escalated into fisticuffs involving dozens of members pushing and pulling at each other in the chamber.

The turmoil in Parliament reflected strains on the streets, where many Turks have struggled to buy enough food and medicines.

[Reuters]