ATHEX: Benchmark climbs near 900 points

The Greek stock market served observers a surprise on Thursday as it recorded gains against the downward trend set by the majority of its eurozone counterparts. After almost three weeks, the benchmark at Athinon Avenue has found itself again on the verge of 900 points, which it is expected to clear by the end of the year, partly for window dressing purposes.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 898.29 points, adding 0.60% to Wednesday’s 892.92 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.75%, ending at 2,162.41 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.24%.

The banks index improved 0.73%, as Alpha rose 2.36% and Piraeus earned 1.36%, while National dropped 0.77% and Eurobank stayed put.

Hellenic Petroleum climbed 2.17% and OTE telecom collected 2.03%, as Aegean Airlines declined 1.78% and Sarantis lost 1.71%.

In total 52 stocks posted gains, 54 registered losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 44.7 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €49.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.18% to close at 66.50 points.