ECONOMY ECONOMY

Corinth Canal repair works to begin next month

corinth-canal-repair-works-to-begin-next-month

Work on the Corinth Canal walls and basin will begin in January, Deputy Environment and Energy Minister Nikos Tagaras said on Thursday.

The canal was shut down after the last in a series of landslides made the channel impossible to sail through.

Tagaras said an exception was granted and a environmental impact report would not be required due to the urgency of the issue, including “restoration and repair of damage from the landslide of approximately 15,000 to 20,000 cubic meters of material” on the Peloponnese side.

The canal separates the Greek mainland from the Peloponnese and is used by cruise ships. The two sides are linked by a road and a railway line.

Economy Shipping
READ MORE
costamare-bond-listing
ECONOMY

Costamare bond listing

reforms-offset-covid-impact
ECONOMY

Reforms offset Covid impact

hdb-boosts-greek-jobs-market
ECONOMY

HDB boosts Greek jobs market

[Intime News]
ECONOMY

Pyatt: Greece a gateway to Southeast Europe

greek-growth-rate-higher-than-any-other-eurozone-state
ECONOMY

Greek growth rate higher than any other eurozone state

tourism-has-brought-over-10-bln-euros
ECONOMY

Tourism has brought over 10 bln euros