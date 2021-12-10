advice-platform-for-debtors

A new platform allows households and businesses to apply for more information on payment options once it is determined they might default on outstanding loans, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

The now-activated “Mechanism of Timely Warning” is available through the platform of the ministry’s Special Secretariat for Private Debt Management (EGDICh), at www.keyd.gov.gr or ofeiles.gov.gr.

Applicants will need to allow access to private data for reasons of identification and cross-checking related to the program’s calculations.

The data provided will be processed and each borrower will be classified in one of three “danger of default” categories (low, medium or high). If the threat is more than low, then the borrower will have to fill out a questionnaire and attach the data requested. These factors are then reviewed by specialists, who draw up suggestions regarding repayments, planning and other useful practices.

Once the process is completed, a borrower can call the number 213.212.5730 to book an appointment at one of the 52 Information and Borrower Support Bureaus around the country. Within 10 days, a first appointment will be set for an in-person or online meeting.

Individuals will be able to obtain information relating to a wide range of services, ranging from details on the legislation to learning how to draft a family budget, among other things. Freelance professionals and business owners can contact chambers of commerce, professional associations and institutes, where an appointed representative will contact them within 10 days for a similar appointment as above.

Besides legal advice, management of loans etc, professionals will also be able to obtain business support advice and guidance relating to planning, budgeting and business practices as well as emotional support.

The platform and the mechanism are part of the law on managing loans and providing second chances to borrowers, the Finance Ministry said, and are introduced as part of European Directive 2019/1023.