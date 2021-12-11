attracting-more-talent-to-business

Greece has taken significant steps this year toward attracting talent, but it appears that the brain drain, which dates to the financial crisis of the 2010s, and the low level of connection between the country’s universities and its job market remain the main obstacles to the further enhancement of competitiveness in that field.

According to the IMD World Talent Ranking 2021 survey, Greece ranks 33rd among 64 of the world’s most competitive economies in terms of attracting human resources; this constitutes a notable improvement from last year’s 37th position. In 2019 Greece had ranked 40th, and in 2018 it was 44th. Switzerland remains at the top of the list.

The IMD World Talent Ranking takes into account dozens of criteria, which are entered into three main categories: The investment and development factor, the appeal of local and foreign talent, and the skill readiness observed in a country. This year Greece ranked 29th in the first category (up from 30th in 2020), soared to 33rd in the second category (from 50th last year), mainly thanks to the arrival of certain multinationals, and improved to 37th in the third, compared to last year’s 41st position.