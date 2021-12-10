ECONOMY

BoC fines Bank of Cyprus €790,000

boc-fines-bank-of-cyprus-e790-000

The Central Bank of Cyprus said it has imposed a fine amounting to 790,000 euros on Bank of Cyprus, the island’s largest lender, over failure to comply with the anti-money laundering law and the CBC directive.

The fine announced on Friday concerns an audit conducted in 2018 and 2019.

“The CBC, on the basis of its findings resulting from an examination conducted during 2018 and 2019, decided on December 9, 2021 to impose a fine on Bank of Cyprus Public Company Ltd amounting to €790,000,” the CBC said.

