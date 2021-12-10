ECONOMY

Deputy ministers heading on mission to US

deputy-ministers-heading-on-mission-to-us

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis and Deputy Minister of Development and Investments for Research, Innovation and Technology Christos Dimas are heading to the United States on Saturday for a week-long working visit, it was announced on Friday.

Their aim is to rise to mutually beneficial investment opportunities, and the establishment of a Greek national support body for Greek startups in Silicon Valley.

