north-afantou-conceded-to-ma-angeliades-hellas

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) on Thursday announced the completion of the Golf-North Afantou property concession to MA Angeliades Hellas.

TAIPED CEO Dimitris Politis and the legal representative of MA Angeliades Hellas, George Mylonogiannis, signed the closing memorandum of the transaction with the payment of a lump sum of 26.9 million euros plus interest.

The signing took place in the presence of Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Investments and Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis.

Golf-North Afantou is a coastal property with a total area of 1,328 square meters.

Within the framework of the Special Plan for the Spatial Development of Public Properties (ESCHADA), the property includes a tourism-leisure zone, with renovation and modernization of the already operating golf course, as well as the possibility of creating a residential-tourist village, and a zone focused on the protection and promotion of the environment and the natural landscape.