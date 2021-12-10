ATHEX: Bourse index adds 2.2 pct this week

Inflation data may have dominated the financial news on both sides of the Atlantic on Friday, but offered little insight as to what will follow as of next month, hence the hesitant trade in most eurozone markets. The benchmark in Athens edged closer to 900 points on a day with the lowest turnover so far this month.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 898.63 points, adding 0.04% to Thursday’s 898.29 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 2.21%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.04%, ending at 2,161.64 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.30%.

The banks index matched the benchmark in earning 0.04%, with National grabbing 0.74% and Alpha climbing 0.46%, as Eurobank fell 0.87% and Piraeus conceded 0.22%.

EYDAP rose 1.99% and Hellenic Exchanges advanced 1.33%, while Hellenic Petroleum decreased 1.96% and Aegean Airlines eased 1.61%.

In total 50 stocks recorded gains, 49 reported losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 36.3 million euros, down from Thursday’s €44.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.33% to 66.72 points.