ECONOMY PRIVATIZATION

TAIPED, Hellenic Petroleum sign deal selling DEPA Infrastructure to Italgas

taiped-hellenic-petroleum-sign-deal-selling-depa-infrastructure-to-italgas

Italgas signed on Friday the sale and purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% of DEPA Infrastructure SA owned by Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund SA (TAIPED) and Hellenic Petroleum SA, for an equity value of 733 million euros.

Putting their signatures to the agreement were Italgas CEO Paolo Gallo, Italgas Reti CEO Pier Lorenzo Dell’Orco, TAIPED CEO Dimitris Politis, Hellenic Petroleum’s General Manager of Strategic Planning and Group Development George Alexopoulos, and the Group General Counsel John Apsouris.

The transaction will be financed entirely by Italgas, using committed lines of financing. 

[InTime News]
