stores-adjust-hours-for-christmas

Retail stores are allowed to open this Sunday, as well as next Sunday, December 19, as the Christmas shopping period formally starts across Greece.

The Federation of Trade Associations of Attica, Neighboring Prefectures and the Aegean Islands announced that stores can open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the last two Sundays before Christmas.

As of this Monday, December 13, stores can open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday to Friday until the end of the year, in accordance with the latest government orders concerning the containment of morning crowding on public transport for health reasons.

On Saturday, December 18, Friday, December 24, and Friday, December 31, stores will be allowed to open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Opening hours will revert to normal as of January 3, with local associations in Attica observing their usual opening times, though all stores will have to remain closed on January 6, the Epiphany holiday.

Restrictions for the unvaccinated and strict monitoring of people entering stores, regarding Covid certificates, identification and the capacity of each shop, will remain in place throughout that period.