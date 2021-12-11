ECONOMY

Greece elected to IMO’s top council

greece-elected-to-imo-s-top-council

Greece was elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in the membership election for the 2022-23 biennium at its 32nd Assembly on Friday.

Garnering 150 out of 157 votes, Greece came first out of 40 member-states in the category of countries with the greatest interest in providing international shipping services.

The election of Greece to the top of the IMO Council for the first time demonstrates the country’s significant role as one of the leading forces in the field of international shipping, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted in an announcement.

It was also pointed out that Greece is in charge of about 20% of the world maritime trade total, while the Greek-flagged fleet is ranked eighth globally and second in the European Union (in 2020), continuing Greece’s historic maritime tradition that dates back centuries.

Moreover, Greece’s diplomatic success at the IMO marks its active, long-term contribution in the formulation of shipping legislation, through its continuous presence in the organization’s work as pursued in its committees and subcommittees.

Shipping
READ MORE
three-times-as-many-cruise-ship-visits-in-thessaloniki-next-year
ECONOMY

Three times as many cruise ship visits in Thessaloniki next year

corinth-canal-repair-works-to-begin-next-month
ECONOMY

Corinth Canal repair works to begin next month

[File photo]
ECONOMY

MSC Cruises to use Piraeus as home port for Lirica cruiseship in 2022

searchlight-to-invest-in-celestyal-cruises
BUSINESS

Searchlight to invest in Celestyal Cruises

greek-owned-lng-fleet-s-value-doubles
SHIPPING

Greek-owned LNG fleet’s value doubles

record-investment-by-greek-shipowners
SHIPPING

Record investment by Greek shipowners