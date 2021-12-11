greece-elected-to-imo-s-top-council

Greece was elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in the membership election for the 2022-23 biennium at its 32nd Assembly on Friday.

Garnering 150 out of 157 votes, Greece came first out of 40 member-states in the category of countries with the greatest interest in providing international shipping services.

The election of Greece to the top of the IMO Council for the first time demonstrates the country’s significant role as one of the leading forces in the field of international shipping, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted in an announcement.

It was also pointed out that Greece is in charge of about 20% of the world maritime trade total, while the Greek-flagged fleet is ranked eighth globally and second in the European Union (in 2020), continuing Greece’s historic maritime tradition that dates back centuries.

Moreover, Greece’s diplomatic success at the IMO marks its active, long-term contribution in the formulation of shipping legislation, through its continuous presence in the organization’s work as pursued in its committees and subcommittees.