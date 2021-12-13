ECONOMY ENERGY

Norwegian cluster goes with the wind

Representatives of the Norwegian Offshore Wind Cluster (NOWC) were in Athens last week and expressed their interest in investing in this country and partnering Greek companies in the development of offshore wind farms in Greek seas in a meeting with the prime minister’s chief economic adviser, Alex Patelis.

NOWC represents 328 companies, including Equinor, and its officials are very aware of Greece’s strategic advantages. They also asked about the relevant legal framework set to be completed.

Representatives of the cluster tell Kathimerini that their interest goes beyond the construction of parks; it expands to the full industrialization of the sector through cooperation with domestic enterprises, generating high added value for the country.

The creation of a logistics hub in Attica, which would supply technical support throughout the operation of the wind parks, would constitute a competitive edge for Greece, the Norwegians said. They also cited examples of spaces that could host such facilities, naming the Skaramagas Shipyard in Attica and the Sovel factory at Almyros, in Thessaly, which has port facilities.

