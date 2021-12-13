a-car-gets-stolen-every-19-minutes

Greece has had the fifth highest car theft rate in Europe in relation to its population over the last decade, according to data collected and compared by Confused.com.

The company that focuses on car insurance showed Monday that in the period from 2011 to 2019, there were 255 car thefts reported every year per 100,000 inhabitants, a rate not too far from chart-topping Italy, which had 276 annual thefts of cars reported per 100,000 people per year.

The Czech Republic came in second with 274, followed by Sweden with 266 and France with 261. Cyprus ranked eighth with 149. In absolute figures, Greece had 76 car thefts recorded per day, or one every 19 minutes.