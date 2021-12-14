aktor-seeks-damages-over-thessaloniki-metro

Contractor Aktor has filed another compensation claim regarding the Thessaloniki metro, asking for 1.6 million euros in connection with losses it has incurred due to delays in the tender for the extension toward Kalamaria in the three-month period from August to October 2021.

The delays in the tender have resulted in Attiko Metro paying €7.9 million in compensation to date.

The extension toward Kalamaria requires the completion of the central route of the Thessaloniki metro, which hass yet to be completed.

Several tenders remain incomplete, the construction firm alleges.