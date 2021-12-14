ECONOMY

Aktor seeks damages over Thessaloniki metro

aktor-seeks-damages-over-thessaloniki-metro

Contractor Aktor has filed another compensation claim regarding the Thessaloniki metro, asking for 1.6 million euros in connection with losses it has incurred due to delays in the tender for the extension toward Kalamaria in the three-month period from August to October 2021.

The delays in the tender have resulted in Attiko Metro paying €7.9 million in compensation to date.

The extension toward Kalamaria requires the completion of the central route of the Thessaloniki metro, which hass yet to be completed.

Several tenders remain incomplete, the construction firm alleges.

Transport
READ MORE
[InTime News]
ECONOMY

High-speed rail link across north to be tendered out

greece-to-auction-off-railroad-projects-worth-3-3-bln-euros-amp-8216-in-near-future-amp-8217
ECONOMY

Greece to auction off railroad projects worth 3.3 bln euros ‘in near future’

aegean-ups-its-stake-in-animawings
ECONOMY

Aegean ups its stake in Animawings

regional-airport-traffic-doubles-in-september
TOURISM

Regional airport traffic doubles in September

greece-completes-transfer-of-16-stake-in-piraeus-port-to-cosco
ECONOMY

Greece completes transfer of 16% stake in Piraeus port to COSCO

electric-car-charging-facilities-at-athens-airport
ECONOMY

Electric car charging facilities at Athens airport