ECONOMY

Argo awards to be held Thursday

The third edition of the annual Argo awards, for outstanding Greeks abroad, will take place at a ceremony on Thursday, under the auspices of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Eight figures, to be announced at the ceremony, will collect the awards for the following domains: Science, Culture and Arts, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Humanitarian Contribution, Sociopolitical Contribution, Sports, and Gastronomy.

The event is organized by the Argo network of Brussels Greeks (www.argo-network.eu). To find out more and register to attend the event online, go to vraveiaargo.gr.

