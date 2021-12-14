ECONOMY TOURISM

Parnassos Ski Center opens to visitors

parnassos-ski-center-opens-to-visitors

The accommodation facilities at the renovated Parnassos Ski Center in Central Greece opened on Monday to visitors, according to the Hellenic Public Properties Company (ETAD), while in the next few days, per the meteorological service, conditions will also allow for the gradual opening of the ski slopes for fans of winter sport.

The chalets at the Ski Center are now open, along with the food service facilities and the open spaces.

Access to the entire complex is allowed only to people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a recovery certificate, or who present a negative PCR or rapid test.

Tourism
READ MORE
[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
ECONOMY

Tourism conference to feature Minister Vassilis Kikilias

tourism-industry-monitors-global-trends
TOURISM

Tourism industry monitors global trends

supporting-tourism-in-wintertime
TOURISM

Supporting tourism in wintertime

mitsis-hotels-expands-further
BUSINESS

Mitsis Hotels expands further

greece-ranking-very-high-in-key-tourist-markets
TOURISM

Greece ranking very high in key tourist markets

tourism-has-brought-over-10-bln-euros
ECONOMY

Tourism has brought over 10 bln euros