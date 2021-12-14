parnassos-ski-center-opens-to-visitors

The accommodation facilities at the renovated Parnassos Ski Center in Central Greece opened on Monday to visitors, according to the Hellenic Public Properties Company (ETAD), while in the next few days, per the meteorological service, conditions will also allow for the gradual opening of the ski slopes for fans of winter sport.

The chalets at the Ski Center are now open, along with the food service facilities and the open spaces.

Access to the entire complex is allowed only to people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a recovery certificate, or who present a negative PCR or rapid test.