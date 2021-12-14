tourism-bill-seeks-to-encourage-public-private-synergies

A Tourism Ministry bill that will be heading to the Parliament’s plenary next week seeks to establish a more comprehensive framework and introduce tools facilitating public-private partnerships in the promotion and development of travel destinations.

This set of tools is aimed chiefly at encouraging synergies between investors, private companies like advertising agencies or tour operators, and local/regional authorities.

In a similar vein, the ministry’s draft bill further introduces a company that will be responsible for managing Greece’s wealth of natural hot springs/spas.

Eyeing the development of so-called “wellness” tourism, the new legislation would start by rationalizing the status of natural springs, which currently fall under a slew of different jurisdictions in terms of ownership and exploitation rights.

It also hopes to attract private investment in the sector.