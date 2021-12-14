visitor-friendly-signs-for-accessible-facilities-and-sites

The Tourism Ministry is introducing new accreditation certificates for various facilities and sites that meet its standards for receiving visitors, with special signs allocated to eligible sites.

A new bill whose first reading began on Tuesday in Parliament provides for the introduction of eligibility criteria for enterprises offering access to visitors and securing standard signs for “Accessible Brewery,” “Accessible Olive Press,” “Accessible Cheese Factory” etc, as well as a sign for pet-friendly accommodation facilities.

The bill further provides for the development of wellness tourism, for public-private partnership projects in the sector and for the development of destinations through a combination of local authorities and private initiatives.

The bill paves the way for the creation of Destination Management Organizations, following the pattern of other tourism destinations abroad, to improve, promote and make the most of the country’s various tourism attractions.